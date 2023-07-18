OMG 2 Song Oonchi Oonchi Waadi: Pankaj Tripathi Is A Devotee Of Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva

Akshay Kumar released the first song from his highly anticipated film, OMG 2 on Tuesday. The song serves as a soulful Shiv bhajan (hymn). Titled Oonchi Oonchi Waadi, the song captures the essence of devotion and faith with its soul-stirring melody.

3 things you need to know

Oonchi Oonchi Waadi has been sung by Hansraj Raghuwanshi.

The music is composed by Djstrings, Kabeer Shukla and Raahi.

OMG 2 is slated for a release on August 11.

Oonchi Oonchi Waadi captures the essence of devotion

Oonchi Oonchi Waadi's visuals depict Pankaj Tripathi's character, who is shown to be an ardent worshipper of Lord Shiva. From singing bhajans in a Shiv temple, performing puja rituals at home, to wearing the sacred tilak on his forehead, the song beautifully highlights devotional aspects of the film. However, his happy world is marred by his son's struggles to adjust to a new school.

(Akshay Kumar will feature as Lord Shiva in OMG 2 | Image: Twitter)

Akshay Kumar marks his entry as Lord Shiva and extends his divine guidance and support to Pankaj Tripathi and his son during their challenging times. He empowers them with strength and resilience to face life's obstacles with renewed determination.

The song portrays an emotional moment when Pankaj Tripathi's son appears to be in despair and attempts to die by suicide by standing in front of a train. The outcome of this intense moment is not revealed, adding to the intrigue of the film.

Akshay Kumar shares poster of the song

On Monday, Akshay Kumar shared the poster of the song on social media. It features Pankaj Tripathi on a scooty, surrounded by Shiva devotees, with his hands raised in the air in devotion.

(OMG 2 will release in cinema halls on August 11 | Image: Akshay Kumar/Twitter)

The actor was seen wearing a half-sleeve shirt paired with a blue jacket. He wore tilak on his forehead. Akshay Kumar excitedly announced the release of the song, stating that "Bhole Shankar resides in #OonchiOonchiWaadi." The film is set to hit theatres on August 11.