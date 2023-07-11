OMG 2 Teaser Out, Akshay Kumar As Lord Shiva Answers Pankaj Tripathi's Prayers | Watch

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 teaser dropped today (July 11). A month ahead of the theatrical release, the unveiling of the teaser has increased audience's anticipation for the movie. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam apart from Akshay who plays Lord Shiva.

3 things you need to know

OMG 2 will clash with Gadar 2 at the box office on the Independence Day weekend.

The movie is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film OMG: Oh My God, also headlined by Akshay Kumar.

OMG 2 teaser is a departure from the first installment, which revolved around blind faith.

OMG 2 teaser features Akshay Kumar in never-seen-before avatar

The OMG 2 teaser opens with Pankaj Tripathi's Kanti Sharan Mudgal claiming God never differentiates between an atheist and a believer. In flashbacks, we see Kanti facing some trouble in his family life as a child is seen jumping in front of a local train. He prays to the shivling which is when Akshay as Lord Shiva emerges from the lake and blesses him. Like the first film, OMG 2 will explore the relationship between the God and his devotee.

The background score of Har Har Mahadev helps in setting the mood of the film. In the last scene, as Akshay exits the frame and a bull follows him. This is a reference to Lord Shiva and Nandi. Yami Gautam, who will play the lawyer in the movie, was missing from the teaser.

OMG 2 to be based on sex education?

While the teaser of the film was released today, the makers have still not revealed the plot of the movie. However, trade analyst Sumit Kadel told Republic Digital that the movie’s story is more than what meets the eye. He confirmed that OMG 2 plot will explore the subject of sex education.

(Akshay Kumar played the role of Lord Krishna in the first movie and is back as Lord Shiva in the sequel | Image: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

Given that Akshay Kumar can be seen in the role of Lord Shiva, Kadel suggested that the makers have made sure to handle the subject with sensitivity. He also added that Akshay will have an extended cameo while the film rides on the shoulders of Pankaj Tripathi.