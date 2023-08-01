OMG 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar Confirms Release Date After CBFC Grants Film 'A' Certificate

OMG 2 has finally been cleared by the CBFC with an ‘A’ certificate today (August 1). The Akshay Kumar starrer will release as scheduled on August 11. The trailer of the film will be out on August 2.

3 things you need to know

OMG 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Oh! My God.

After CBFC's modifications, the film was passed with an 'A' certificate.

The film will release as per schedule on August 11, alongside Sunny Deol Gadar 2.

OMG 2 trailer release date locked

Akshay Kumar announced that the trailer will release tomorrow (August 2). If reports are to be believed there will be no trailer launch event of the film. The trailer is expected to be released directly on social media. Akshay shared the news on social media and wrote, "विश्वास रखने के लिए आभार 🙌 (Thank you for keeping trust)."

OMG 2 is the spiritual sequel of the 2012 film Oh! My God. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

CBFC recommends modifications to OMG 2

Now that the film’s release date is unchanged, the trailer of the Akshay Kumar starrer will drop tomorrow, eight days before the film hits the big screens. It is also being reported that aggressive marketing campaigns will be put into place ahead of the film’s release.

(OMG 2 stars Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam | Image: Twitter)

OMG 2 was pending a Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) clearance for more than two weeks, as per reports. Ten days before the scheduled release of the movie, the censor board passed the film with an ‘A’ certificate, deeming the film to be fit only to be watched by an 18+ audience.

The delay in certification was caused after CBFC expressed reservations about some scenes in the film. The movie has been passed by the CBFC with no cuts and 27 modifications. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 will also hit the big screens on August 11.