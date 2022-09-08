On Bhupen Hazarika's Birth Anniversary, Google Pays Tribute To Music Maestro With A Doodle

Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the former Member of the Assam Legislative Assembly, was one of the notable Assamese playback singers and filmmakers. As the nation celebrates the late music maestro’s birth anniversary on 8 September 2022, Google paid a heartwarming tribute by creating a stunning doodle. The late musician who passed away in 2011 was best known for his poetry and composition and for making some notable Assamese movies.

Google doodle pays tribute to Dr Bhupen Hazarika

Illustrated by Mumbai-based guest artist Rutuja Mali, the Google doodle depicted the late musician playing the harmonium. Born in 1926 in northeastern India, Hazarika marked his debut in the music industry when he was 10 years old. By the time he was 12, he was writing and recording songs for films called Indramalati: Kaxote Kolosi Loi, and Biswo Bijoyi Naujawan. He went on to create some of the iconic music compositions and later graduated with a master’s in political science from Banaras Hindu University. In 1952, he earned a PhD in mass communications from Columbia University.

After completing his studies, he returned to Assam and continued to create songs and movies depicting the Assamese culture. He even garnered several awards and accolades including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, for his outstanding contribution to music and culture. Some notable movies include Roop Konwar Jyoti Parsad Aru Joymoti, Mahut Bandhu Re, Mera Dharam Meri Maa, Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence, Darmiyaan: In Between, Shimana Perye among others.

Image: Google Doodle/PTI