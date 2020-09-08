Bhupen Hazarika Birth Anniversary: 4 Tracks Of Maestro That Tug Your Heartstrings

Bhupen Hazarika is a renowned playback singer, lyricist, musician, poet, and filmmaker from Assam whose birth anniversary falls today. He has received many accolades both at the state and national level. He is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Shri Dada Saheb Phalke award Padma Bhushan Sangeet Natak Academy fellowship awards, among others. He has inspired many and continues to be the favourite of numerous people. On his birth anniversary, here are some of his best contributions to the music industry.

Four heartwarming songs by Bhupen Hazarika

Dil Hoom Hoom Kare from Rudali

Rudali was a film directed by Kalpana Lajmi and written by Mahasweta Devi starring Dimple Kapadia, Raj Babbar and Raakhee. The film has received several national film awards for its acting performances and background music. Bhupen Hazarika was awarded the best music director National award in 1993.

Dil Hoom Hoom Kare was the song that captured the essence of the movie. The movie was about two people who were in love with each other however they couldn’t be together because of the social and cultural differences between them. Listen to the song below.

Duniya Parayi Log Begane from Darmiyaan: In Between

The film starring Kiron Kher Arif Zakariya and Tabu who was directed by Kalpana Lajmi. The music in the film was given by Bhupen Hazarika who also sang the song Duniya Paraai Log Yahan Begane. The song became very popular among the fans as it was a heart touching song and strikes a chord with people even today. Listen to the song.

Gaga Gamini - Titular track

The movie directed by M F Husain released in the year 2000. Starring Madhuri Dixit and Shahrukh Khan in the lead, the music was given by Bhupen Hazarika in this film. The title song was sung by Bhupen Hazarika and became one of the most popular songs from the movie. Listen to the song below.

Gum Sum Nisha Aayi from Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence

Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence was another film where Bhupen Hazarika directed the music. He sang the song Gum Sum Nisha Aayi which became one of his most notable works in his music career. The movie stars Raveena Tandon in the lead role and was directed by Kalpana Lajmi. Listen to the song below.

Image credits: Shutterstock

