On David Dhawan's Birthday, Take A Look At All 'No. 1' Movies He Directed In His Career

David Dhawan is hailed as the king of the 90s Bollywood comedy genre, who sent audiences in a laughing riot with his movie that mainly included the comedy King, Govinda. The Indian film director and Varun Dhawan's father has showered the film industry with his hysterical 'No 1' movies, that went on to become major box office hits. It started off with the 1995 blockbuster Coolie No 1, starring Govinda, with whom the director has collaborated 17 times during his career. On the occasion of his 70th birthday today, let's look at his No1 movies that still send the fans in a sprawling fit of laughter.

David Dhawan's iconic No 1 movies

Coolie No. 1 (1995 )

The first and most touted of his movies was 1995, Govinda starrer comedy-drama, written by Rumi Jaffery and Kader Khan. Over the years, the movie has acquired the status of a cult film in Hindi cinema. Apart from Govinda, the more starred Karisma Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Kader Khan and Harish Kumar among others. Govinda received the Star Screen Award Special Jury Award for his role in this movie as 'performer of the decade'.The mobile has been recently been recreated by David with his son Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.

Hero No. 1 (1997)

The iconic comedy-drama again stars Govinda and Karishma Kapoor in lead roles. The movie provides wholesome family entertainment from the 90s and is based on the cult Hindi movie Bawarchi. It also has some catchy, peppy songs that were a usual for the David Dhawan- Govinda duo with tracks like U.P. Wala Thumka Lagaoon and Sona Kitna Sona Hai.

Biwi No. 1 (1999)

The hilarious comedy starrer was a major breakthrough for Govinda and came to be known as one of his most successful films. Being a remake of the 1995 Tamil film Sathi Leelavathi, it stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen and Tabu along with Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Rajeev Verma and Guddi Maruti in a special appearance. It went on to become the third highest-grossing film of the year with a total collection of ₹49.80 crores. It also won several Filmfare awards.

Jodi No. 1 (2001)

The famous 2001 hit film stars Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, Anupam Kher, Twinkle Khanna and Monica Bedi in pivotal roles. The movie went on to become a commercial success, grossing ₹34.13 crores at the box office. The movie showcased the iconic duo of Jai (Sanjay Dutt) and Veeru (Govinda), who are good friends and partners in crime who gain the confidence of people and later con them.

Shaadi No 1 (2005)

His most recent No. 1 movie was the 2005 Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Zayed Khan, Sharman Joshi, Esha Deol, Ayesha Takia, Soha Ali Khan, Aarti Chabria, Riya Sen, Sophie Choudry, Satish Shah and Rajpal Yadav starrer. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, the film is a remake of the 2001 Kannada movie Kothigalu Saar Kothigalu by Rajendra Singh Babu.

Varun Dhawan wishes 'king of comedy' on his birthday

On the occasion of his father's birthday, actor Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram and shared a video tracing David Dhawan’s incredible journey in Indian cinema. Sharing the video, Varun expressed heartfelt love for the legendary director and wrote, “HAPPY 70th BIRTHDAY DAD. FTI Gold medalist. Director of 45 motion pictures. Editor of 33 films. The king of comedy #fanlove.”. The video encapsulated snippets from Dhawan's movies like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 among others.

