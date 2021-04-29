On Irrfan Khan's Death Anniversary, Babil Writes Of 'a Legacy That Has Been Concluded'

It’s been a year since legendary actor Irrfan Khan left for his heavenly abode, leaving behind a deep void in the industry. To mark his first death anniversary, his elder son Babil took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of his father while building a table during his chemo days to write his own journals. Apart from sharing the picture, Babil wrote a heart-wrenching note while expressing his love for his ‘baba’ and expressed his desire to build a ‘space monument’ where he can travel and explore the space with his father.

Babil's heart-warming note on Irrfan Khan's death anniversary

Babil began the note while sharing how despite undergoing strong chemo sessions, Irrfan ‘found joy in the simple things, like building his own table to write his own journals.’ Further, he wrote about the kind of legacy his father left behind and that nobody can ever replace him. ‘Nobody will ever be able to. To the greatest best friend, companion, brother, father, I ever had and ever will have. I love you so much, for the rest of this chaos we are choosing to call life.’ Babil wrote that he misses his father more than ‘shah-Jahan/mumtaz’ and wished to create a space monument that could take him ‘to the furthest parts of a blackhole singularity’ Irrfan was always intrigued by.

The best part about the monument, according to Babil will be that all would have been together. Apart from the heartfelt note, Babil also shared a picture of the handwritten note dated June 25, the time when he was undergoing treatment in London. The note read, "The most amazing period of life in London June 25, 2018. The period of realisation of inner mechanism and the experience of magic lays on the other side of the conditioned mind. The world of sensations and clear unburdened mind."



Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, after a two-year-long battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. His last film Song of the Scorpions will be releasing in cinemas as a tribute to the late actor. The date of the release is yet to be announced. He was last seen in Angrezi Medium co-starring Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapor Khan that released in March 2020.

