On Mother's Day, Namit Das Recalls Heartwarming Memory Of 'special First' In Their Family

Namit Das has been in the film industry for over 15 years now, being successful in making an impact through many of his roles. While the actor began his career in his ‘20s, his mother Yamini Das debuted in her ‘50s. Sharing screen space with his mom and the latter even being nominated for her performance in Sui Dhaaga, turned out to be one of his most notable memories as he marked Mother’s Day on Sunday.

Namit Das’ Mother’s Day memory

Namit was over the moon when he got the chance to work with his mother in the Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma movie. The Ghanchakkar actor was further delighted when the invite of a prestigious awards show landed at their residence. The fact that Das Sr was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor category turned out to be a euphoric moment for them, as it was the first time that someone had received such a feat in their family.

Namit shares, “My mother always had the acting bug in her, but she never dreamed of doing it professionally. She made her debut at the age 54 and even today she leads the family by example. She inspires us to cease the moment and own it despite all odds." "Sui Dhaaga became extra special when I got the chance to share screen space with my mom,” he added.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Namit, who has displayed his acting chops in movies like Wake up Sid and Hamari Adhuri Kahaani, was seen in ventures like Bahut Hua Samman last year. Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy was among his other ventures. He is now gearing up for the release of Aafat-E-Ishq and other projects.

