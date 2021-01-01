On New Year, Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann celebrate with families; veterans send positivity

The world entered a new decade by welcoming 2021 on Friday. With 2020 not turning out to be the best due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were different kinds of reactions from the celebrities of the film industry. While stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ayushmann Khurrana celebrated the occasion with their families, the veterans like Anupam Kher, Hema Malini, Dharmendra conveyed their wishes for peace, good health and prosperity.

Bollywood stars wish fans Happy New Year

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas donned '2021' glasses as she shared a selfie with Nick Jonas and expressed her eagerneess and hope to ‘make everything better’.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana posed with his wife Tahira Kashyap and his kids Virajveer & Varushka as Tahira hoped for joy in the new year, and for humanity to 'flourish.'

Actor Anupam Kher wished ‘hope and compassion’, ‘peace and good health’ and ‘Love and prayers’ on New Year. He shared a picture of himself converting merging ‘2021’ and ‘love.’

Happy New Year to all of you. May the year #2021 be full of hope and compassion, Peace and good health!! Love and prayers!! 🙏😍🙏 #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/cGIVFJmZET — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 31, 2020

Actor-politician Hema Malini wished her fans ‘super success’ in the new year.

To all my well wishers and fans wherever you are, I wish you all much joy and super success in whatever you undertake in this new year 2021🌺🌸 pic.twitter.com/sCF6kOzdFY — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 31, 2020

Veteran actor Dharmendra highlighted the ‘bitter hurt’ and at the same time, the ‘smooth soul healing’ while sending his 'love, luck and respect' to his fans. He also shared a video of some of his best moments.

A bitter hurt ..... A smooth

soul healing 🙏..... Happy NEW YEAR 🥳 to you all......A great love luck and respect 🙏 to my most loving and tough community 🙏 May God bless them 👋🍀🍀🍀

for their every bit for the people of Mother land 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KuOaLE0pll — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 1, 2021

Malaika Arora, Kajal Aggarwal, Ram Charan were among the other stars of the film industry who conveyed their greetings for the new year.

Happy and Healthy 2021 to each and every one of you !!! pic.twitter.com/8fSRUd1mbp — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 31, 2020

