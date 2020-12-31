Happy New Year Wishes For 2021: Greetings For Your Near And Dear Ones

In 2021, everyone needs a lot more luck and good wishes to make it better than 2020. Due to the pandemic, this New Year would be very different. People would prefer to celebrate in their homes. But, one shouldn’t miss a chance to make their loved ones feel special. It’s the perfect time to send in New Year wishes to your near and dear ones. Here’s a list of New Year wishes that one can send across.

Also read: No Large Gatherings To Be Allowed For Celebrating New Year Eve In Kolkata: Police

Happy new year wishes -

Also read: Mumbai Police Impose Curbs For New Year Eve Celebrations

It's a fresh start. Chase your dreams. Happy New Year!

May you see great success in the coming year and beyond! Happy New Year 2021!

Wishing you and yours some well-deserved downtime and a very happy new year to come.

Wishing you and yours a safe, healthy, and prosperous new year!

Out with the old, in with the new: may you be happy the whole year through. Happy New Year!

I resolve to stop wasting my resolutions on myself and use them to repay you for the warmth you’ve shown me. Happy New Year!

One more year loaded with sweet recollections and cheerful times has passed. You have made my year exceptionally uncommon, and I wish this continues forever.

With you around, each minute is a unique event for me. I wish you to have a year as incredible as you are.

May this year bring new happiness, new goals, new achievements, and a lot of new inspirations in your life. Wishing you a year fully loaded with happiness.

Every end marks a new beginning. Keep your spirits and determination unshaken, and you shall always walk the glory road. With courage, faith and great effort, you shall achieve everything you desire. I wish you a Happy New Year.

You’re supposed to let go of the past and start new. You’re supposed to forgive all those who have hurt you and be open to new relationships, with open arms. That is why it is called the ‘New’ Year. May you have a Happy New Year.

Unlike what most people think it is never too late to be what you wish to be.

Wishing you and yours a happy, healthy, and abundant 2021!

New year comes new year goes, in this new year may you get what you want. Happy New Year.

Making some friends unknown people and unknown people friends, this year passed so early. Happy New Year.

Also read: New Year Traditions: Unique Practices People Follow Worldwide To Celebrate New Years Eve

Also read: Preps In Sochi With Tourists Expected For New Year