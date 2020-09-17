On PM Modi's 70th Birthday, Wishes Pour In From Bollywood Fraternity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday, a landmark birthday that saw greetings pour in from the Indian film industry in wishing him and lauding his contribution. Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, and many more took to their Twitter handles to wish the Prime Minister on his special day.

PM Modi acknowledged the birthday messages and also thanked many others for their wishes. Responding to Anil Kapoor's heartfelt wish, PM Modi said, "Thank you @AnilKapoor Ji. Your fitness regime can inspire many youngsters out there!" [sic] While Anupam Kher, who shared his mother's video message for PM also received a response from him, "There's nothing greater than receiving a mother's blessing on a birthday. Thanks a lot @AnupamPKher."[sic]

One to always keep the best interests of the nation & its people in mind and emerge victorious in the toughest of situations,the nation looks up to you for your dynamic leadership.Wishing you a very happy birthday sir @narendramodi ji, love & prayers always🙏🏻 #HappyBirthdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/RuD9qcfJak — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 17, 2020

Wishing our Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday. And many more to come. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 17, 2020

Hon PM @narendramodi ji namaskar 🙏



Wishing you many happy returns of the day. May good health and happiness always be with you.



With Respect & Regards 🙏



Aamir. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 17, 2020

Wishing our Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji a very Happy Birthday. May God bless you with good health and happiness. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) September 17, 2020

Wishing the honourable prime minister Mr. Narendra Modi, a very happy birthday n many more to come @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/1Drl7EBv5O — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 17, 2020

“A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way”

Keep running sir, feels awesome to have you at the lead!

Happy birthday to the youngest 70 year old of India 🇮🇳

Our honourable PM @narendramodi Sir 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ip1iKKFQka — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) September 17, 2020

Happy Birthday to our Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi sir.

Here’s wishing you good health and happiness sir 🙏 — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) September 17, 2020

PM Modi was born on this day in 1950 in a humble family in Gujarat and started working for the Hindutva organisation, RSS, from an early age. He rose through the BJP's organisation due to his remarkable organisational abilities and ideological clarity, and his big break came in 2001 when the party chose him to be Gujarat's Chief Minister, months before the assembly elections in the state.

His connect with the masses combined with his administrative abilities ensured that he led the BJP to victory in the state for three consecutive times. Annointed as the party's prime ministerial candidate for the 2014 general elections, Modi presented the saffron party with its first ever majority and led it to a bigger win the 2019 elections.

(with PTI inputs)

