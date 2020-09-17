Last Updated:

On PM Modi's 70th Birthday, Wishes Pour In From Bollywood Fraternity

Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, and many more took to their Twitter handle to wish the Prime Minister on his 70th birthday

Chetna Kapoor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday, a landmark birthday that saw greetings pour in from the Indian film industry in wishing him and lauding his contribution. Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, and many more took to their Twitter handles to wish the Prime Minister on his special day.

PM Modi acknowledged the birthday messages and also thanked many others for their wishes. Responding to Anil Kapoor's heartfelt wish, PM Modi said, "Thank you @AnilKapoor Ji. Your fitness regime can inspire many youngsters out there!" [sic] While Anupam Kher, who shared his mother's video message for PM also received a response from him, "There's nothing greater than receiving a mother's blessing on a birthday. Thanks a lot @AnupamPKher."[sic]

PM Modi was born on this day in 1950 in a humble family in Gujarat and started working for the Hindutva organisation, RSS, from an early age. He rose through the BJP's organisation due to his remarkable organisational abilities and ideological clarity, and his big break came in 2001 when the party chose him to be Gujarat's Chief Minister, months before the assembly elections in the state.

Uttarakhand governor, CM congratulate PM Modi on his birthday

His connect with the masses combined with his administrative abilities ensured that he led the BJP to victory in the state for three consecutive times. Annointed as the party's prime ministerial candidate for the 2014 general elections, Modi presented the saffron party with its first ever majority and led it to a bigger win the 2019 elections.

As PM Modi turns 70, international leaders pen letters, send warm wishes, laud ties

