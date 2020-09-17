As PM Modi Turns 70, International Leaders Pen Letters, Send Warm Wishes, Laud Ties

International leaders from across the globe took the opportunity to wish PM Modi on the occasion of his 70th Birthday on Thursday. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin were among those to convey their best wishes to PM Narendra Modi. Several Indian leaders also congratulated PM Modi on his birthday.

German Chancellor congratulates PM Modi

Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel wrote to Narendra Modi to wish him on his 70th Birthday. She took the opportunity to thank the PM for the 'trustful and constructive' bilateral cooperation built over the years. Angela Merkel expressed the desire to work with India in the battle against COVID-19 while wishing PM Modi success, health and happiness.

Vladimir Putin Wishes PM Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated PM Narendra Modi while hailing his 'personal contribution' to the stong relationship between the two countries. He also praised the PM for his leadership skills and the changes he brought in the country. The Russian President also said that he wishes to 'work closely' with PM Modi on the issues of 'bilateral and international agenda'. Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev also wished Narendra Modi on his 70th Birthday on Thursday.

Nepal PM extends Birthday Wishes

The Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli took to Twitter to extend his warm wishes on the occasion of Narendra Modi's Birthday. KP Sharma wished the PM 'good health and happiness' on turning 70. "We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries," read his tweet.

Warm greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness.



We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries. — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) September 17, 2020

Finnish PM wishes PM Modi

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin wrote to Narendra Modi to convey her best wishes on his 70th Birthday while talking about the 'potential to deepen bilateral relations'. Marin also spoke about the need for international cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She further pointed out that India and Finland recently celebrated '70 years of diplomatic relations' while recalling the India-EU Summit held in July 2020.

