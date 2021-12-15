December 14 marked the birth anniversary of late legendary actor Raj Kapoor, who had created an impact on Indian cinema with his iconic acting prowess. On the special occasion, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu released the book ‘Raj Kapoor: The Master At Work’ and remembered the late showman for his invaluable contribution to Indian cinema, making it "a vehicle of cultural diplomacy" across the world.

The book which is published by Bloomsbury India is penned by filmmaker Rahul Rawail, who served as an assistant director to Raj Kapoor in films like Bobby. The book launch that was held in the National capital, witnessed the late actor’s family members in attendance including his eldest son Randhir Kapoor and grandson Ranbir Kapoor.

According to PTI, Vice President Naidu described the book as a "labour of love and dedication".

"Raj Kapoor Ji gave a new identity and direction to Indian cinema in the '50s and '60s, and his contribution to Hindi cinema as a sensitive producer and an eminent actor is invaluable. His films were based on the true characters that existed in society. His films were lessons in life," Naidu said.

The book gives an insider view into the life of Raj Kapoor as a filmmaker and how Rawail learned the ropes of filmmaking at the Kapoor family's iconic RK Studios. It is also dedicated to Raj Kapoor's second son and father of Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in April 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer.

Citing the examples of Raj Kapoor's blockbuster films like Barsaat, Awara, and Shree 420, the Vice President said that the films not only smashed all the box office records but also had timeless melodies which are popular even today.

VP Naidu mentioned that Raj Kapoor, during his journey as a filmmaker, had the knack for unearthing remarkable hidden talent.

"Importantly, he was a team builder of exceptional merit... Songs from his movies enjoy unparalleled appeal in Russia and a number of Central Asian countries even today. The song 'Awara Hoon' became hugely popular in the Middle East and the (erstwhile) Soviet Union. Through his movies, Raj Kapoor Ji turned India's cinema into a vehicle of cultural diplomacy," he opined.

Later, Vice President Naidu addressed the late actor’s kin - Randhir and Ranbir, and said that while he is a critic of the dynasty in politics, in art, "dynasty speaks of the great value that was given by Raj Kapoor".

On the other hand, writer Rawail said the book is a "humble homage to my guru Raj Kapoor".

"I'd like to thank Randhir Kapoor who stood behind the book like a rock," he added. Rawail later added that he had reached out to the late Krishna Kapoor, the wife of Raj Kapoor, seeking her permission to pen the memoir.

"Krishna Ji told me 'Rahul, you were the closest person to my husband and things you narrated to me are the things I didn't even know about. So please have this book chronicled. If you don't do this, my husband's way of working will never be seen by anybody," the director recalled.

