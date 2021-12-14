On Raj Kapoor's 97th Birth Anniversary, Karisma Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha & Co. Share Pics

December 14th marks the birth anniversary of the late legendary actor Raj Kapoor. On the big occasion, Instagram has been flooded with wishes from family, friends and fans. Raj Kapoor ruled the hearts of film buffs because of his back-to-back renowned films. From Shatrughan Sinha to Karisma Kapoor, all have remembered the great actor on his birth anniversary.

Raj Kapoor's 97th birth anniversary

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha took a trip down memory lane by sharing an old photograph with Raj Kapoor. Captioning an emotional note, he tweeted, "The greatest Showman & great institution #RajKapoor of the film industry continues to live in our hearts with warmth & love thorough his tremendous body of work. We pay our solemn prayers & tributes on his birth anniversary."

The greatest Showman & great institution #RajKapoor of the film industry continues to live in our hearts with warmth & love thorough his tremendous body of work. We pay our solemn prayers & tributes on his birth anniversary.#BirthAnniversary🎶💐 pic.twitter.com/yNgQTKBetV — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 14, 2021

Raj Kapoor and Sinha featured together in 1981's Naseeb and 1976's Khaan Dost, which helped forge a strong bond between them. Shatrughan Sinha shared a monochrome picture from the movie Khaan Dost, featuring Raj Kapoor, who could be seen pulling Sinha's jacket. Taking to her Instagram handle, Raj Kapoor's granddaughter Riddhima Kapoor also shared a touching picture featuring a young Raj Kapoor, in which she could be seen sitting with her fellow grandchildren and cousins Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Riddhima added a red heart emoji as the icing on the cake on her story.

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor also dropped a monochromatic picture of grandfather Raj Kapoor on her Instagram handle, with the caption stating, "To infinity of love." Karisma is seen hugging him in the picture.

A look back at Raj Kapoor's career

Raj Kapoor was a towering figure in the film industry. He started working at the age of ten, when he first appeared in a Hindi film named Inquilab. He rose to glory and garnered a national fanbase after the release of Neel Kamal opposite Madhubala, where both played lead roles. He established his own studio, R.K. Films, becoming the youngest film director of his time. The legendary actor achieved his first success as a producer and director from Barsaat (1949). Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), Prem Rog (1982) and Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985) were among his top hits as a producer and a director. Apart from receiving three National Film Awards and 11 Filmfare Awards, Raj Kapoor has also been honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1971 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1987.

Image: Twitter/@ShatruganSinha /Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor/riddhimakapoorsahniofficial