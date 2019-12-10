Rati Agnihotri Birthday: Listen To Some Of The Best Songs Of The Actress

Rati Agnihotri, born on December 10, 1960, made her Bollywood debut with Satyam Shivam in 1981 but has been a part of the film industry since 1979. She is a popular actor not only in the Bollywood industry but is also a well-known name in the South Indian film industry. She made her Tollywood debut in 1979 with Puthiya Vaarpugal essaying the character of Jyoti in the film. The star has also been Kamal Hasan’s leading lady in many of his films. She was widely loved by the South Indian and Bollywood crowds alike. Celebrating her birthday, here are some of the best songs of the star to reminisce.

Best of Rati Agnihotri’s songs

Mujhe Tum Yaad Karna

Sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, this song is from the film Mashaal. Javed Akhtar penned the lyrics for this one. The film stars Rati Agnihotri, Anil Kapoor and Dilip Kumar in the lead roles. The film was produced and directed by Yash Chopra.

Hum Bane Tum Bane

This is a romantic song performed by Lata Mangeshkar and S. P. Balasubrahmaniam. Starring Kamal Hassan & Rati Agnihotri in the lead roles, this song is from the film Ek Duuje Ke Liye. Laxmikant-Pyarelal composed the music for this one while the lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi.

Karega Zamana Kya

Sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle, Karega Zamana Kya is a song from the film Zabardast. Composed by R D Burman, the lyrics were written by Majrooh Sultanpuri. The film stars Sanjeev Kumar and Rati Agnihotri in the lead roles.

Mera Naam Salma

Performed by Salma Agha, Anand Bakshi penned the lyrics for this one. The song is from the film Aap Ke Saath which stars Anil Kapoor and Rati Agnihotri in the lead. The music for this one was composed by the duo of Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

Tere Pyaar Ki Tamanna

Starring Ashok Kumar, Rishi Kapoor, Rati Agnihotri, this song is from the film Tawaif. Sung by Mahendra Kapoor, this song was directed by Ravi. The lyrics for Tere Pyaar Ki Tamanna were penned by Hasan Kamaal.

