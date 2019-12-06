Anil Kapoor Runs With The Second Fastest Man Yohan Blake; See Pictures

World and Olympic 100m and 200m champion sprinter Yohan Blake, who is currently in India to promote the Road Safety World Series -- a T20 cricket event to be held in February next year, met Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and trained with him on Friday morning. Anil took to his Instagram handle to share some pictures of his training session with Blake and wrote, "It was lovely meeting you and truly one of my most memorable training sessions!". Yohan Blake had a fan moment earlier as he met his favourite cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who is the brand ambassador for the World Series. The Jamaican sprinter also met Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

When Blake met Salman Khan & Jacqueline: B'wood stars wish 2nd fastest man luck for 2020

The 29-year-old Jamaican will undertake various activities to create awareness towards road safety in the country where around 1,50,000 people are killed and more than 4,50,000 people are critically injured in road accidents every year. He will promote the Road Safety World Series which will be played between legends of India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies and Sri Lanka. In the first edition, the series will be played in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune.

Jamaican sprinter Blake meets Tendulkar in Mumbai

Cricket next for Blake?

Speaking to Republic Media Network, the youngest World Athletic Champion and the second-fastest man on Earth, Yohan Blake, on Monday, said that if not a sprinter, he would be a Cricket all-rounder. The Jamaican, who is currently in India to promote the Road Safety World Series, has been very expressive about his love for the sport and was also seen cheering for West Indies in the stands during the 2019 ICC World Cup. Blake also said that he would love to play for Royal Challengers Banglore in the Indian Premier League, probably due to his camaraderie with Chris Gayle, who is also from Jamaica. Jamaica's Yohan Blake won gold in 4x100m relay at 2012 Olympics and subsequently at Rio 2016. He also won silver in 100m and 200m at the 2012 London Olympics.

IPL 2020: Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake names the two teams he would like to play for

Also known as the 'Beast of Jamaica,' Yohan Blake, while speaking to Republic World, exclusively, said that if not sprinter, he would be an all-round cricketer. "Definitely, a cricketer," stated Blake when asked what would he be a pro at, if not a sprinter. In the recent past, Blake has been quite vocal about his love for cricket and also claims to be a huge Sachin Tendulkar fan. The Jamaican is the frontier for the Road Safety World Series, featuring cricketing legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and Virender Sehwag. The league will be played between February 2 and 16 next year in Mumbai and Pune.

Blake trains his eyes on gold in Tokyo Olympics

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.