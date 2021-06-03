On Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's Wedding Anniversary, Check Out Their Cute Moments With Daughters

Yesterday, i.e. June 2, 2021, marked the 25th wedding anniversary of film producer Boney Kapoor and his late wife, Sridevi. The couple had tied the knot back in 1996 after Boney parted ways with ex-wife Mona Shourie. They were quite a rage ever since they got married. While the Bollywood producer had two children before he married Sridevi, i.e. Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, the 65-year-old also shares two kids with the English Vinglish actor, i.e. daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Thus, on the occasion of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's 25th wedding anniversary, here's taking a look back at the couple's precious moments with their beloved daughters.

Times Sridevi and Boney Kapoor shelled out major family goals with Janhvi & Khushi

After getting married to Boney Kapoor, Sridevi led a low-profile life and decided to take a hiatus from her illustrious career as an actor to take care of daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. However, when she later started making public appearances with her darling husband Boney as well as Janhvi and Khushi, it was hard not to be mesmerised by the bond and affection the four shared. It was also quite evident that even after several years of togetherness, the duo was head over heels in love with each other.

However, their romance was not always hunky-dory and was also no lesser than a Bollywood romance drama in itself. In one of his past interviews, Boney Kapoor had spilt the beans on his and Sridevi's love story and also revealed how he had to persuade her mother first to be able to win her heart. For the unversed, after Boney saw Sridevi in Solva Saawan, he decided to sign her for the cult Hindi film, Mr India. But, back then, Sridevi's mother looked after her career and meetings. So, the producer had to impress her mother Rajeswari Yanger first.

During the shoot of Mr India, Boney made every effort possible to leave an impression on Sridevi, from getting her the best costumes to hiring ace make-up artists for her. Despite being married to Mona Shourie back then, Boney couldn't help but fall in love with Sridevi. After the Nagina actor finally started reciprocating Boney's feelings, they decided to take their courtship a step forward and went to take their wedding vows in June 1996. Following their marriage, Boney and Sridevi welcomed their first bundle of joy, Janhvi Kapoor, on March 6, 1997, and second daughter, Khushi Kapoor, on November 5, 2000. However, their marital bliss was cut short after Sridevi's sudden and heartbreaking demise in Dubai back in 2018.

