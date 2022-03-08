On Women's Day 2022, Sushmita Sen Talks About Thriving In A World 'full Of Judgments'

On the occasion of International Women's Day 2022, eminent personalities across the globe are penning appreciation posts for the women in their lives and celebrating the trailblazing contribution of women in every sphere. Sushmita Sen, who has always been at the forefront when it comes to breaking gender stereotypes, recently penned a special note as she wished her fans on Women’s Day.

The Main Hoon Na actor complimented the ‘pathmaker’ and ‘pathbreaker’, quipping that it's beautiful to be a woman. She further addressed how it's never easy to live in a world where one's under constant scrutiny, and further called womanhood a 'blessing'. Sen's post received overwhelming love from her followers, who hailed her for 'motivating millions'.

Sushmita Sen shares a special post to mark Women's Day 2022

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, March 8, Sen dropped a beautiful candid glimpse of her shedding smile as a distant light flashed perfectly on her face. In the caption, she mentioned,"#pathmaker #pathbreaker whatever be the journey…it’s beautiful to be a Woman!! To thrive in a world full of judgements can never be easy…And then, to teach it mercy…ah! It’s a blessing to be a Woman!!! Happy Women’s Day!!! #sisterhood #love #joy #grace #strength #blessings. I love you guys soooooo much!!." Take a look.

The post received immense love from her fans, who dropped comments like "Happy women's day to the most amazing woman. Motivation of millions of people, love you mam", "love you mam, you're such an inspiration" among others. Sushmita’s sister-in-law, actor Charu Asopa Sen also wrote," “Happy women’s day to the most amazing woman I know…I love you didi.”

Sushmita, who has always advocated for women's rights time and again, was thr first woman to bring home the Miss Universe crown in 1994. The actor has entertained audiences in all these years with films like Zor, Sirf Tum, Biwi No.1, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, Zindaggi Rocks among others. She was recently seen in the web series Aarya, where she essayed the role of a working woman, who takes on the underworld goons after the demise of her drug dealer husband.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SUSHMITASEN47)