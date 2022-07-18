On World Listening Day, Ajay Devgn Shares Hilarious Video Featuring Wife Kajol; Watch

Bollywood actors and couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol share amazing chemistry in real and reel life, and one of the highlights of their relationship is how they poke fun at each other. This was seen again once, on July 18, which marks World Listening Day. The day is marked to honour the birthday of Raymond Murray Schafer, a Canadian composer and environmentalist who is seen as the founder of acoustic ecology.

The Runway 34 actor shared a funny post on social media featuring Kajol on the occasion to highlight their contrasting personalities when it comes to expressing their views.

Ajay Devgn shares a hilarious video featuring his wife Kajol

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, Ajay Devgn dropped a video that featured him and his wife Kajol. The video had the duo sitting next to each other. While the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor kept on speaking, Devgn could be seen listening to her patiently as he let her do all the talking and he kept sipping a beverage from his cup. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Celebrating #WorldListeningDay today and every day".

The post witnessed several reactions from fans as well as the duo's industry friends, which is evident from the comments section. Actor Sharad Kelkar commented, "same here sir, adding some laughing emoticons to it. A fan wrote, "initially I thought..... sometimes it happens......but in actual life......its always happening the same". Another fan commented, "Kajol Always the talker, Ajay always the listener". A netizen even said that Ajay Devgn has guts to upload this video, stating, "@ajaydevgn you have the guts to upload this bravo" and others dropped hearts to the video.

Kajol and Ajay on the work front

On the professional front, Kajol is all set to make her web series debut with a Disney+ Hotstar project, the announcement of which was recently made on the streaming giant's official social media handles. She wrote, "Kuch kuch ho raha hai, tum nahi samjhoge.

Can you guess what we're up to?"

Ajay was last seen in the film Runway 34, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. He will be next seen in Maidaan, Thank God, Drishyam 2, Cirkus and his recently announced film, Bholaa.