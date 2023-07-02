One Direction's Zayn Malik, Liam Payne Interact After A Decade Amid Feud Rumours

Zayn Malik, who recently signed with Mercury Records, teased new music on his Instagram handle. Soon after the singer shared a post, his former One Direction band member Liam Payne dropped a comment. What caught people's attention was Zayn Malik's reply to it.

3 things you need to know

Zayn Malik and Liam Payne was part of the boy band One Direction.

Other than them, the group comprised Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlisnon.

Zayn left the band in March of 2015. They all split later the same year.

Liam Payne shows support to Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik took to his Instagram handle on Sunday to share a teaser video. Even though the singer did not announce new music, the short clip seemed to be hinting at his new era of music. The video featured Zayn in a biker fit. He can be seen reviving the engine of his motorcycle and getting ready to speed away. Liam was spotted hyping up his former band mate in the comment section. The Strip That Down crooner wrote, “This sounds big already,” to which Zayn replied, “Appreciate it bro, thanks for the love.”

(Screenshot of Liam Payne and Zayn Malik's interaction on latter's post | Image: Zayn Malik/Instagram)

Following the interaction, “Zayn replied to Liam” immediately started trending on Twitter. One Direction fans seem delighted to witness the conversation as it's been a decade since the two boy band members interacted with each other in public. There’s a long history of feud between the group members that can be traced back to 2015, when Zayn left the band.

Liam Payne throws subtle shade at Zayn Malik

Years following the incident, Liam seems to be shading Zayn on his various interviews. In May 2022, during his appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Liam said there are “many reasons” why he doesn’t like the Pillowtalk singer. He went on to say, “You can always look at the man for where he is and say, ‘Oh, yeah, whatever, that guy’s a d–k,’ right? but at the end of the day, once you understand what he’s been through to get to that point, and also whether or not he actually even wanted to be there [in the band].”

(There has been rumours of feud between former band members Zayn Malik and Liam Payne | Image: Instagram)

Previously, the Both Ways singer commented on Zayn’s performance anxiety and how it is hard for him to perform because of it. Fans were upset that Liam would talk about Zayn's personal life so freely while other One Direction members Harry Styles and Niall Horan had previously declined to discuss their former bandmates' private affairs in interviews.