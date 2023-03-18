One Direction Members Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne Reunite At Movie Premiere

British singer Louis Tomlinson hosted the screening of his forthcoming documentary All Of Those Voices on Thursday (March 16). The premier event brought a sweet surprise for the One Direction fans as Liam Payne reached the event to support his former bandmate. The mini reunion between two members of the group took place at the Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England. Payne was joined by her girlfriend Kate Cassidy, who he has been dating since October 2022.

Expressing his happiness on Payne’s attendance, Tomlinson said, “It means the world. I didn’t actually expect him to come, but he told me a couple of days ago he was coming, so really just an honour and a testament to him as a guy, definitely.”

Liam Payne pens heartfelt note for Louis Tomlinson

Following the movie premier, The Strip That Down singer took to his Instagram handle to write a long note for his friend Louis Tomlinson. His post read, "Seeing the world through your eyes last night was the most beautiful thing to experience. My neck hurts from how much I'm looking up to you right now you were already my friend and brother but getting to look through that window into your world and mind I just extends that respect I have for you.”

“What you’ve dealt with and how you held it all inside!! I’m so sorry, I was so out of my mind and I didn’t do better for you, I feel ashamed in those moments to not be as good of a friend as you have been to me, at least I have time now and I’m me again so will try and make amends,” he added.

More about One Direction

Apart from Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik were the other three members of One Direction. The group first featured on the reality show The X Factor in 2010. They released their debut album the following year. Malik left the group in 2015. After releasing their last album Made in the A.M. as a quartet, the band declared an indefinite sabbatical the same year.