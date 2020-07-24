'One Last Time': Ankita Lokhande Pens Post Minutes Before Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' Release

After paying tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on the completion of one month of his death by lighting a lamp, Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram handle to pen a post minutes before Dil Bechara's release on Hotstar.

"From #pavitrarishta to #dilbechara One last time !!!," Lokhande wrote. Ankita Lokhande paid her respects to the late actor on Thursday. As netizens joined the movement started by lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, to seek justice for him, the Manikarnika star also lent her support. She sent hope, prayers, and strength to her Pavitra Rishta co-star, and added ‘keep smiling wherever you are.’

Dil Bechara marks late actor Sushant's last film and memory in Bollywood and marks Sanjana Sanghi's debut as a lead. The movie will retell the story of Fault In Our Stars, which starred Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley. Dil Bechara trailer and the songs have been receiving a massive response from fans. Music maestro AR Rahman teamed up with a bunch of artists and also paid a musical tribute to Sushant. Dil Bechara is slated for an OTT release on July 24, 2020, on Disney+Hotstar.

Dil Bechara stars late actor Sushant Singh Rajput alongside Sanjana Sanghi. Actor Saif Ali Khan will be playing a cameo in the film. Moreover, the cast also includes Sahil Vaid, Swastika Mukherjee, among others.

