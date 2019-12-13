The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Amul's Take On Rising Onion Prices Has Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Connect, Ameesha Patel Impressed

Bollywood News

Amul had a funny take on rising onion prices with a reference to the movie Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. The lead actor of the movie Ameesha Patel was impressed.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amul

Kaho Na.. Pyaar Hai recently won the IIFA Award for the Best Movie of the last two decades. It goes without saying that the movie is still fresh in the minds of the viewers, be it for Hrithik Roshan’s smashing debut, his physique, dance, action and pairing with Ameesha Patel or the chartbuster album. 20 years ago down the line, the movie was used in a light-hearted way, but to convey a very strong point, the rising prices of onions in India. Amul was behind this idea for their latest topical and Ameesha too was impressed. 

READ: Ameesha Patel's Evergreen Songs That Are Still In The Playlist Of Fans

With the prices of onions crossing the three-figure mark in parts of the country, it has become an issue that not just the comman man is discussing, but even the higher-ups. As it became a political issue and a matter of controversy, the Amul Girl is seen doing the juggling act with the ‘precious’ commodity. The caption replaced the movie’s Pyaar to Pyaaz aka onions to make it 'Kaho naa pyaaz hai’ and how ‘it won’t make you cry.’ The actor gave her thumbs up by sharing smiling and heart emojis on the post. 

READ: Ameesha Patel: The Actor's Journey In The Industry Till Date

Here’s the post 

READ: Govt Contracts Import Of Additional 12,660 Tonnes Of Onions

Recently, Twinkle Khanna too had shared a funny story of how her husband Akshay Kumar had brought her onion earrings. She had written, “My partner returns from performing at the Kapil Sharma show and says, ‘They were showing this to Kareena, I don’t think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.’ Sometimes it’s the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart. #onionearrings #bestpresentaward.” While many other stars had shared jokes on the rising onion prices, some like Siddharth had also taken a dig at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her comment that her family doesn’t eat onions. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

READ: Onion Seeds And Some Of Its Impressive Health Benefits That You Should Know

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST