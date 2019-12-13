Amul's Take On Rising Onion Prices Has Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Connect, Ameesha Patel Impressed

Kaho Na.. Pyaar Hai recently won the IIFA Award for the Best Movie of the last two decades. It goes without saying that the movie is still fresh in the minds of the viewers, be it for Hrithik Roshan’s smashing debut, his physique, dance, action and pairing with Ameesha Patel or the chartbuster album. 20 years ago down the line, the movie was used in a light-hearted way, but to convey a very strong point, the rising prices of onions in India. Amul was behind this idea for their latest topical and Ameesha too was impressed.

With the prices of onions crossing the three-figure mark in parts of the country, it has become an issue that not just the comman man is discussing, but even the higher-ups. As it became a political issue and a matter of controversy, the Amul Girl is seen doing the juggling act with the ‘precious’ commodity. The caption replaced the movie’s Pyaar to Pyaaz aka onions to make it 'Kaho naa pyaaz hai’ and how ‘it won’t make you cry.’ The actor gave her thumbs up by sharing smiling and heart emojis on the post.

Recently, Twinkle Khanna too had shared a funny story of how her husband Akshay Kumar had brought her onion earrings. She had written, “My partner returns from performing at the Kapil Sharma show and says, ‘They were showing this to Kareena, I don’t think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.’ Sometimes it’s the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart. #onionearrings #bestpresentaward.” While many other stars had shared jokes on the rising onion prices, some like Siddharth had also taken a dig at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her comment that her family doesn’t eat onions.

