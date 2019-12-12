Onion Seeds And Some Of Its Impressive Health Benefits That You Should Know

The onion seeds also popularly known as Nigella seeds is a spice used for tempering. It is known to add a beautiful aroma to the dishes and also hint of flavour. In India, dry roasted onion seeds are also used for flavouring curries, sal, stir-fried vegetables as well as snacks like samosas, papdis, kachoris, etc. Apart from the flavour and aroma, the onion seeds are also have many health benefits.

Health benefits of Onion seeds

1. Fights acne.

Onion seeds combined with sweet lime juice is known to fix many skin related problems. For a cup of sweet lime juice, just add about half a teaspoon of onion seeds. You can even apply the onion seeds oil to your face twice a day which is considered to make the acne disappear. Onion seeds oil is also known to cure cracked heels as well.

2. Keeps a check on diabetes.

This is one of the most popular benefits of onion seeds. If you are diabetic, the onion seeds will help to manage your diabetes. It is advised to add about half a teaspoon of the seeds or its oil in a cup of black tea every morning. Keep doing this for about a month till you see a noticeable difference.

3. Promotes weight loss.

Many people start their day with warm water, honey and lemon. The next best thing is to add a pinch of powdered onion seeds into the mix. The drink is known to improve metabolism and will also keep you active through the day. Many doctors have also claimed that onion seeds are a magical ingredient that helps to shed some extra kilos.

4. Controls blood pressure.

For the people who suffer from high blood pressure, for them, it is recommended to drink half a teaspoon of onion seeds oil along with warm water. This combination is known to keep hypertension under control. Along with this drink, it is also necessary for the patient to follow a proper diet.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

