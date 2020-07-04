'Oye? I Need To...': Sanjana Sanghi Pens A Heartfelt Note For Sushant Singh Rajput

Quick links:
Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star Sanjana Sanghi who will make her debut in Bollywood with 'Dil Bechara' shared a beautiful picture with the late actor remembering him. In a still from their upcoming film, Sanjana wrote, 'Oye? I need to laugh till my stomach hurts at all your bad jokes."
Remembering their first meeting which was at the film's script reading session workshop, Sanjana, in a conversation, with a leading publication said that they both were 'nerds' and they 'instantly hit it off'. She also revealed that their love for food was 'helpless' as they used to order lavish meals. She concluded by saying that she has a note from Sushant 'tucked firmly' in her drawer from the time when she became the gold medalist at Delhi University.
Sanjana Sanghi posts BTS gem for Sushant's fans, recalls 'days of endless laughter on set'
Oye? I need to laugh till my stomach hurts at all your bad jokes. I need to compete with you on who can eat more ham & cheese omelettes and drink more chai. Fight with you over who’s script looks more tattered and worn out because we worked on it endlessly. Try to keep up with your electric pace every time you said, “Chal na, thoda dance karte hain!” in the middle of a tough scene. And argue with you over what we feel about Yuval Noah Harrari & Freud’s books. UGH!!!!
Sanjana, who took off to her hometown this week, was summoned by the Mumbai Police to record her statement on Monday. The police have been probing into the possible reasons for the actor's suicide and questioned Sanjana to find out if she observed any erratic behavior or signs of mental trauma in her late co-star.
Mumbai Police is also investigating the angle of Sushant allegedly being ousted from films and reportedly ‘boycotted’ by the industry bigwigs. In connection with this claim, Mumbai Police has questioned many celebrities in their investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Casting director at Yash Raj Films, Shanoo Sharma was summoned for recording her statement on Saturday.
#DilBecharaOnAnyScreen A personal note: Aaj kal, ek alag nazariye se sab kuch dekhne ki koshish kar rahi hoon, socha aap sab ke saath bhi thodi baat kar loon. Iss samay, dard kaafi hai. Aur badhate nahi hai na? Yeh sab akele karna, mushkil kaafi hai. Apne aap ko, iss zidd se, riha kar dete hai na? In mushkilon, ko thoda asaan kar dete hai na. Let’s make this a time to celebrate a legendary life, a film? A time to give a tribute, to embrace these extremely challenging circumstances we all are in. And not a time to revolt, asking for something that in our present reality cannot be made possible. Bloockbuster banani hai, toh apke pyaar se hi ban jayegi!❤️Hamesha Box office ki zarurat toh nahi hain na? Let NOT make it about the size of the screen we get to watch this labour of love on, his last, and in my humble belief, his finest. Let’s instead make it about the size of our hearts, that we can make as big as we wish to, and fill up with as much love, joy and pride as we want. Let’s cherish it. Relish it. Celebrate it. In any and every way we can? Socha agar moral support hee dena hai, toh shayad #DilBecharaOnAnyScreen ki thaan lo? ✅ Aur #DilBecharaOnBigScreen ko abhi ke liye, bhool jao? Aur jahan rahi intezaar karne ki baat. Intezaar toh mahino se kar rahe hain, taqleefon se guzar rahe hain. Ab film dekhne ka time, aur yaadon mein beh jaane ka time, aa gaya hai. Itna pyaar hai aapke paas dene ke liye, bas unconditionally de do? Dukh bahut zyaada hai, thodi si khushi ka mauka hee de do na. 🙏 . . . #SushantSinghRajput Thank you for helping me put this together @hubhopperofficial
