'Oye? I Need To...': Sanjana Sanghi Pens A Heartfelt Note For Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star Sanjana Sanghi who will make her debut in Bollywood with 'Dil Bechara' shared a beautiful picture with the late actor remembering him. In a still from their upcoming film, Sanjana wrote, 'Oye? I need to laugh till my stomach hurts at all your bad jokes."

Remembering their first meeting which was at the film's script reading session workshop, Sanjana, in a conversation, with a leading publication said that they both were 'nerds' and they 'instantly hit it off'. She also revealed that their love for food was 'helpless' as they used to order lavish meals. She concluded by saying that she has a note from Sushant 'tucked firmly' in her drawer from the time when she became the gold medalist at Delhi University.

Sanjana Sanghi posts BTS gem for Sushant's fans, recalls 'days of endless laughter on set'

Sanjana, who took off to her hometown this week, was summoned by the Mumbai Police to record her statement on Monday. The police have been probing into the possible reasons for the actor's suicide and questioned Sanjana to find out if she observed any erratic behavior or signs of mental trauma in her late co-star.

Mumbai Police is also investigating the angle of Sushant allegedly being ousted from films and reportedly ‘boycotted’ by the industry bigwigs. In connection with this claim, Mumbai Police has questioned many celebrities in their investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Casting director at Yash Raj Films, Shanoo Sharma was summoned for recording her statement on Saturday.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.