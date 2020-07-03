Sanjana Sanghi Posts BTS Gem For Sushant's Fans, Recalls 'days Of Endless Laughter On Set'

Sushant Singh Rajput's memories have been kept alive by his close friends as well as co-stars in the film industry after his tragic demise last month. His last co-star Sanjana Sanghi who will be making her Bollywood debut with the film Dil Bechara has been actively sharing her cherished moments with the late actor through her social media handle. She treated Sushant's fans with an unseen BTS still from her upcoming film in which Sushant Singh Rajput and director Mukesh Chhabra can be seen laughing with Sanjana.

Sanjana, who took off to her hometown this week, was summoned by the Mumbai Police to record her statement on Monday. The police have been probing into the possible reasons for the actor's suicide and questioned Sanjana to find out if she observed any erratic behaviour or signs of mental trauma in her late co-star.

Mumbai Police is also investigating the angle of Sushant allegedly being ousted from films and reportedly ‘boycotted’ by the industry bigwigs. In connection with this claim, Mumbai Police has questioned many celebrities in their investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Casting director at Yash Raj Films, Shanoo Sharma was summoned for recording her statement on Saturday.

The makers of Sushant's last film Dil Bechara recently announced that the film will be released on Disney+Hotstar on July 24 and as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, it will be available to watch for free for everyone, including subscribers and non-subscribers. The film marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra as well as of Sanjana Sanghi.

Sanjana Sanghi's views on digital release of Dil Bechara

In the audio clip shared on Saturday, Sanjana said that the thought of people craving and wanting to see Sushant Singh Rajput perform once again just touched her at the centre of her heart. Further, she said that the entire team of the film has toiled for two and a half years to put together their ounce of blood and sweat and bring forward a masterpiece that should strike the right chord in the hearts of Sushant’s fans and hopefully she’s as well.

