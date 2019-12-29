Padma Lakshmi Mistaken For Priyanka Chopra By New York Magazine, Gives Deepika-like Reply

When both Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone had established themselves as leading ladies in the United States of America, the latter was mistaken as the former multiple times. Deepika had even called it ‘racist’ that the paparazzi felt ‘two people of the same skin colour’ were ‘same people.’ A similar incident happened, this time on social media.

This time, it was Padma Lakshmi who was mistaken for PeeCee on a post by a New York-based magazine. The Boom actor too had a similar response like Deepika, sarcastically stating that ‘we all look alike.’

Sharing a snap of a post where Padma Lakshmi’s photo was used to tag Priyanka Chopra by a magazine on Instagram, Padma Lakshmi wrote, “Thank you to the illustrious “@nydailynews” for the shoutout 😉 I know to some we all look alike, but 🤷🏾‍♀️... #desilife #justindianthings.”

Here’s the post

Earlier, Deepika had lashed at out over being mistaken for Priyanka, not just once, but multiple times. "It's not just about me being offended. It's you all in this room who should be offended. It's not just ignorance, it's also racist," she was quoted as saying at the Cannes film festival by PTI in 2017.

"Two people of similar colour are not the same people. So, you as fellow Indians should actually be calling them out and educating them instead of encouraging it,". "Ignorance is ignorance. I feel bad for them," she had said.

Meanwhile, Padma Lakshmi is well-known as one of the actors of Boom. The movie was Katrina Kaif’s claim to fame. Madhu Sapre was the other protgonist. Before doing the movie, Padma Lakshmi was a successful model. The Mistress of Spices, Star Trek: Enterprise, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Top Chef, 30 Rock were some of her other popular works.

On the personal front, she was married to Booker Prize winner Salman Rushdie for three years between 2004 and 2007. She is a mother of a daughter with venture capitalist Adam Dell.

