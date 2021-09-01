Padmini Kolhapure On Working With Niece Shraddha Kapoor: 'I Get Offers To Work With Her'

Padmini Kolhapure was one of the top leading actors of the '80s and '90s, who has given several superhit performances. The actor was last seen on screen in the 2019 historical movie Panipat and recently spoke about the younger generation actors in her family taking the legacy forward. Kolhapure also revealed whether she would work with her niece Shraddha Kapoor for future projects.

Padmini Kolhapure on working with niece Shraddha Kapoor

Padmini Kolhapure is the younger sister of Shivangi Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's mother. Kolhapure in an interview with SpotBoy E spoke about her younger family members taking the legacy of their family ahead. The actor was asked whether she gets offers to work with the next-gen of her family, to which she responded that she doesn't get offers to work with son Priyank, but she did get a couple of offers to work with Shraddha. She added that the projects that were offered to her along with Sharddha were not really promising and exciting to hold on to.

The 55-year-old actor in the same interview also spoke about the difference in the Hindi film industry now and the time she used to work as a leading actress and she said that the technology had become far more advanced but the feelings, the work culture, the emotions and the sensitivity still remained the same. Padmini added that there were many more women now who were coming forward and we're getting attached to filmmaking in all departments. She said that during her time the filmmaking department was a male-dominated field and girl was only found in the dressing room.

On the work front, Padmini Kolhapure's last Bollywood movie was the 2019 epic war drama film Panipat along with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon and depicted the events that took place during the Third Battle of Panipat. In 2020 she was seen in the Marathi movie Prawaas. The movie depicted the journey of an elderly couple, Abhijat Inamdar played by Ashok Saraf and Lata Inamdar played by Kolhapure. The movie was screened at the 51st International Film Festival of India in January 2021.

(Image Credits: Shraddha Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure's Instagram)