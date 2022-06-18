Pakistani Restaurant Criticised For 'insensitive Ad' Featuring Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Scene

A Pakistani restaurant recently found itself in the midst of a controversy after it used a scene from Alia Bhatt's latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi in an advertisement. The ad announced a 25% discount on Men's Monday and received flack as it used a 'painful scene' from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. The scene saw Alia working at a brothel, and gesturing to men in order to get clients.

Restaurant in Pakistan criticised for ad featuring Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi

The short clip featured sets similar to the recently released film and included a glimpse of Alia gesturing to a man. Netizens called it a 'painful scene' and wondered how the restaurant could use it as a part of their advertisement. The scene comes in the first half of the film when Alia's character begins her new life in Mumbai. The caption of the post read, "Aja na Raja - what are you waiting for? Swings is calling out all the Raja's out there. Ajao and avail a 25% discount on Men's Monday at Swings!"

Netizens slammed the ad in the comments section and called it a 'cheap marketing' tactic. They also urged the restaurant to delete the clip from its social media account and wrote, "Such a shame".

An Instagram user mentioned that the clip reeked of 'misogyny and ignorance' and asked them to 'do better'. They mentioned that although the restaurant was among the top cafes, the ad was 'below standard'.

Restaurant responds after receiving flak online

After social media criticised the advertisement shared by the restaurant in Pakistan, they took to Instagram to respond. They mentioned it was 'just a concept', and that it was not intended to hurt anyone's sentiments. They wrote, "Just a concept. We didn't mean to hurt the sentiments of anyone. The movie and this post is based on a concept. Like before, we're open to all and will be serving you with the same love like we always have."

