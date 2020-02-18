The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Remember Pandhari Juker, 'the Ultimate Make-up Artist'

Bollywood News

'Our dear Pandhari dada passed away... I feel so sad,' wrote actor Juhi Chawla on her Instagram handle as make-up artist Pandhari Juker passed away on Monday.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood make-up artist Pandhari Juker passed away on Monday at the age of 88 in Mumbai. Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Abhishek Bachchan, Manisha Koirala, Juhi Chawla, and many others took to their Twitter handle to express their condolences.

Remembering the 'ultimate make-up artist', Bachchan tweeted a beautiful picture with Juker and wrote: "Pandhari Juker...no more...the Master, the Icon, the Ultimate make up artist...passes away...He touched hundreds of faces and enhanced them...but it was the hundreds of hearts that he touched that endeared us to him ...Prayers, (sic)."

Calling him 'the Godfather of make-up in the industry, Abhishek Bachchan in his tweet wrote: "RIP Pandhari Dada. The Godfather of make-up in the industry. Was blessed that I, at least got to sit on his make-up chair just once. It was an honour and a dream. He’ll make the heavens look even more beautiful now. Condolences and prayers to his family and students (sic)."

Amar Singh expresses regret for 'over reaction' against Amitabh Bachchan amid ill-health

Pandhari Juker in an interview revealed that he got into the film industry by an 'accident'. He worked as a make-up artist because of his father's illness. Juker worked with filmmakers like B.R. Chopra, Kamal Amrohi, Yash Chopra, Raj Kapoor and others.

Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Satte Pe Satta' has some best comedy scenes 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Juhi Chawla (@iamjuhichawla) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NITISH KUMAR 'SUBSERVIENT': KISHOR
AMAR SINGH-BACHCHAN PATCH UP
NO COUP AGAINST BSY: BJP
PAWAR GIVES NEW TWIST TO ELGAR CASE
MUMBAI INDIANS WISH TENDULKAR
NEW BUFFALO RACER SHOCKS WORLD