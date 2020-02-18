Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Remember Pandhari Juker, 'the Ultimate Make-up Artist'

Bollywood make-up artist Pandhari Juker passed away on Monday at the age of 88 in Mumbai. Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Abhishek Bachchan, Manisha Koirala, Juhi Chawla, and many others took to their Twitter handle to express their condolences.

Remembering the 'ultimate make-up artist', Bachchan tweeted a beautiful picture with Juker and wrote: "Pandhari Juker...no more...the Master, the Icon, the Ultimate make up artist...passes away...He touched hundreds of faces and enhanced them...but it was the hundreds of hearts that he touched that endeared us to him ...Prayers, (sic)."

Calling him 'the Godfather of make-up in the industry, Abhishek Bachchan in his tweet wrote: "RIP Pandhari Dada. The Godfather of make-up in the industry. Was blessed that I, at least got to sit on his make-up chair just once. It was an honour and a dream. He’ll make the heavens look even more beautiful now. Condolences and prayers to his family and students (sic)."

Pandhari Juker in an interview revealed that he got into the film industry by an 'accident'. He worked as a make-up artist because of his father's illness. Juker worked with filmmakers like B.R. Chopra, Kamal Amrohi, Yash Chopra, Raj Kapoor and others.

T 3445 - Pandhari Juker , passes away, prayers, condolences ..🙏 ..

pioneer, iconic make up Artist, of Film Industry .. trained all the prominent makeup artists of today .. brilliant, professional and a most endearing personality .. my very first make up was done by him pic.twitter.com/skLeF0MWKM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 18, 2020

Saddened to hear of the passing of Pandhari Dada, who has worked with everyone from Meena kumari to Madhubala to today. I have very fond memories of him working together in Tezaab, Ram Lakhan & many more. He made everyone look beautiful & elegant on screen. May soul rest in peace — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 18, 2020

My first makeup was done by dada, who is adored and respected by all.. there will be no one like him..we will miss you dada..was a blessing that you did my makeup amongst such great actresses #RIP #PandhariJuker #makeupartist #madhubala #MadhuriDixit #meenakumari #juhichawla https://t.co/vjCeKA6uXK — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) February 18, 2020

