Amitabh Bachchan Starrer 'Satte Pe Satta' Has Some Best Comedy Scenes

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Satte Pe Satta is one of the most iconic classic films in Bollywood. The 1982 film featured an extensive cast of Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Sachin, Prema Narayan, and Kalpna Iyer along with lead star Satte Pe Satta. The film evidently managed to entertain the audience back in 1982 as it was reported to be the seventh highest-grossing-film of that year. Besides this, the film has been remade in Kannada and Marathi through the years with rumours about an updated Hindi remake coming to the silver screen soon. Below are some of the funniest scenes from the film Satte Pe Satta.

Dinner table scene

The dinner table scene from Satte Pe Satta was evidently one of the film's many highlights. Here, the band of six brothers can be seen attacking the food cooked by Hema Malini's character. Funnily, the six brothers do not jump on to eat the food until Amitabh Bachchan's character walks in and gets food for himself first. This scene is the trigger point for the six brothers to leave their unhygienic and unsophisticated lives behind.

Family introduction scene

This scene takes place during the first act of the film, which is filled with funny moments like this one. here, Amitabh Bachchan's character Ravi brings home Hema Malini's character Indu in order to introduce her to his six brothers. As Indu enters the house, she is treated with all of the six brothers pulling up various acts of foolishness. Ravi reveals that they are seven brothers in total and that their father named them over the days of the week. To this Indu is seen making a sarcastic comment to Ravi saying that he has a Calendar family. Check out some other funny scenes from the film Satte Pe Satta below -

Image courtesy - Amitabh Bachchan Twitter

