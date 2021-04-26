Pandit Rajan Mishra's Demise: Prakash Javadekar, Lata Mangeshkar Offer Condolences

Profound classical singer and Padma Bhushan Pandit Rajan Mishra breathed his last on April 25 due to COVID-19 complications. The singer who was undergoing treatment in Delhi's St.Stephen Hospital for complications and was further then shifted to Ganga Ram Hospital where he was placed on the ventilator. The 70-year old singer passed away after cardiac arrest. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and prolific singer Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter and mourned the demise of the singer while paying their tribute.

Prakash Javadekar, Lata Mangeshkar mourn Pandit Rajan Mishra's death

The I&B Minister condoled the tragic death of the singer and wrote, “The passing away of classical singer Rajan Mishra is a big loss to the music world. I pay my homage to the departed soul. Om Shanti.” On the other hand, Lata Mangeskar who was completely shattered by the news of his demise offered her prayers to the family of the singer. “I got to know about the demise of the Padma Bhushan, Sangeet Natak Akademi recipient singer Pandit Rajan Mishra Ji. With deep sorrow, I would like to offer my prayers to the family members of Rajan Ji in these difficult times to cope up with the huge loss.”

The passing away of classical singer Rajan Mishra is a big loss to the music world. I pay my homage to the departed soul. Om Shanti — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 25, 2021

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki bahut guni shastriya gayak Padma Bhushan Sangeet Natak Akademi puraskar se sammanit Pandit Rajan Mishra ji Ka nidhan hua hai. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare. Meri samvedanaayein unke pariwar ke saath hai. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 25, 2021



Apart from the two, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his condolence. "Have been extremely saddened by the death of Pandit Rajan Mishra Ji who left his indelible mark in the world of classical singing. The passing away of Mishra Ji, who was associated with Banaras Gharana, is an irreparable loss to the art and music world. My condolences to him in this hour of grief (sic),” he wrote earlier.

à¤¶à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥€à¤¯ à¤—à¤¾à¤¯à¤¨ à¤•à¥€ à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¥€ à¤…à¤®à¤¿à¤Ÿ à¤›à¤¾à¤ª à¤›à¥‹à¤¡à¤¼à¤¨à¥‡ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥‡ à¤ªà¤‚à¤¡à¤¿à¤¤ à¤°à¤¾à¤œà¤¨ à¤®à¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤° à¤œà¥€ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¤¨ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤…à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤‚à¤¤ à¤¦à¥à¤– à¤ªà¤¹à¥à¤‚à¤šà¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤°à¤¸ à¤˜à¤°à¤¾à¤¨à¥‡ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤œà¥à¤¡à¤¼à¥‡ à¤®à¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤° à¤œà¥€ à¤•à¤¾ à¤œà¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤•à¤²à¤¾ à¤”à¤° à¤¸à¤‚à¤—à¥€à¤¤ à¤œà¤—à¤¤ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤• à¤…à¤ªà¥‚à¤°à¤£à¥€à¤¯ à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ à¤¶à¥‹à¤• à¤•à¥€ à¤‡à¤¸ à¤˜à¤¡à¤¼à¥€ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¥€ à¤¸à¤‚à¤µà¥‡à¤¦à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤‚ à¤‰à¤¨à¤•à¥‡ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤œà¤¨à¥‹à¤‚ à¤”à¤° à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¶à¤‚à¤¸à¤•à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤ à¤“à¤® à¤¶à¤¾à¤‚à¤¤à¤¿! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2021



Born and brought in Varanasi, Pandit Rajan Mishra along with his brother Pandit Sajan Mishra received classical music training under his father Hanuman Prasad Mishra, and the duo went on to make for themselves a name in the Khyal style of Indian classical singing. Not just in India, the duo also performed abroad and went on to be honoured for their contribution to the arena of music with the Padma Bhushan award, the Sangeet Natak Akademi award, and the Gandharva National Award.



