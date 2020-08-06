Pandit Thanks Shetty For Sharing 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Remuneration With Daily Wage Workers

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will share a major portion of his remuneration from the new season of his reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi" with daily wage workers. Shetty recently started the shoot of the new season of adventure-based reality series, a statement from the filmmaker's team read.

The director, known for movies such as "Golmaal" series, "Singham" and "Simmba", will provide financial aid to support junior artists, background dancers, stuntmen, light men among others. He will directly transfer the money into the accounts of these individuals.

Producer Ashok Pandit, who is chief advisor to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), took to Twitter on Thursday to laud the filmmaker for the gesture. He said, "On behalf of FWICE and IFTDA, we are really thankful to Rohit Shetty. As usual, he has always stood by us. During the pandemic, he has given money to the daily wage workers. He has always stood by us. We call him Santa Claus of our industry. I have no words to thank Rohit Shetty for this help, for this human work of his, believing in humanity... such people are the real inspiration for all of us. Thank you. God bless you with a lot of good health." [sic]

In April, Shetty was among the several celebrities from the film industry who came forward to help the daily wage workers amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. He had donated Rs 51 lakh to FWICE in order to support the daily wage workers. The filmmaker had also facilitated 11 hotels across the city for on-duty policemen to rest and have meals for 100 days.

(with PTI inputs)

