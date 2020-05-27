Rohit Shetty Eager To Start Working On His Next Project 'Golmaal 5'? Read Details Here

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn have always been the pair to excite the audience. According to a report by a leading daily, the duo is all set to return with the fifth instalment of the much-loved comedy franchise, Golmaal. The film will reportedly go on floors once the work on Sooryavanshi is wrapped up.

Fans to soon have Golmaal 5?

Golmaal has had a huge fan base ever since the first film of the franchise released in the year 2006. The film has had four parts so far, which have all worked well with the audience. According to a report by a leading daily, Rohit Shetty is keen to begin work on Golmaal 5 as soon as Sooryavanshi is done with. The film is expected to create quite some excitement amongst the people as Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty deliver great content as a team.

According to reports, a number of directors and writers like Anees Bazmee, Raj Shandilya, and Farhad Saamji are being approached with comedy scripts. Post lockdown, a wide range of comedy films can be expected from leading directors. However, a proper confirmation will come in once the work is resumed post lockdown.

About Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi is an action film which was supposed to release in March 2020. However, due to the ongoing pandemic and the lockdown being exercised, the film had to be pushed to another date. At a time when a wide range of films are being released on various OTT platforms, Sooryavanshi makers have decided to stick to theatrical release as they are of the belief that this piece must be watched in the theatre for a good experience.

The plot of Sooryavanshi revolves around the chief of the anti-terrorism squad in India. The film has been directed by Rohit Shetty while the script has been prepared by Karan Johar. Sooryavanshi stars actors like Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.

This film will feature a crossover with the most famous Rohit Shetty film characters like Simmba and Singham. Have a look at the trailer of Sooryavanshi here.

