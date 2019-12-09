Panipat Row: Randeep Hooda Reacts On #boycottpanipat Trend

Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Panipat' that released on December 6 is going through its share of controversy in Rajasthan. A certain community isn't happy with the film's portrayal of Maharaja Surajmal. Commenting on the same, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda came out and reacted on the controversy involving director Ashutosh Gowarikar.

Hooda on his Twitter handle wrote: "To glorify one community, one doesn’t need to show others down.. it mostly has an adverse effect .. hoping for a more mature understanding in the future. To the offended - it’s just a movie, don’t attach your ancestors’ legacy to a piece of pure entertainment #MaharajaSurajmal."

एक कौम को ऊँचा दिखाने के लिए किसी दूसरी को नीचा दिखाना ज़रूरी नहीं है, इससे उल्टा ही होता है। भविष्य में और समझ की आशा है।। और जो नाराज़ हैं उनके लिए- ये सिर्फ़ एक मूवी है। अपने बड़े बुड्ढों की इज़्ज़त और इतिहास एक मनोरंजन के साधन से साथ जोड़कर उसको छोटा ना करें #MaharajaSurajmal — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) December 9, 2019

Reason for controversy

In the movie Panipat, the Jat ruler is reportedly seen as a greedy emperor who refuses to help the Maratha forces in the battle of Panipat, unless he is given the control of the Agra Fort. This depiction of the ruler enraged the Jat community of Rajasthan and the reacting to it, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot urged the Censor Board to take note of the claims that Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat had wrongly portrayed Maharaja Surajmal. He also urged distributors to have a dialogue with Rajasthan's Jat community, some of whose members are offended by the film starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt.

About the film

The movie is based on the third battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha empire and Afghan king Ahmad Shah Abdali in 1761. Arjun plays the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, commander of the Maratha army and the movie allegedly shows Bharatpur king Maharaja Surajmal as a greedy emperor, who wanted to conquer the Red Fort of Agra and denied help to Maratha army during the Panipat battle.

