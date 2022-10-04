Pankaj Tripathi Announced 'national Icon' By ECI, Recalls Childhood Voting Memories

Actor Pankaj Tripathi was recently named a "national icon" by the Election Commission of India (ECI) at an event on Monday. The actor was chosen for the award because of "his association with ECI in raising voter awareness."

Pankaj who has been credited with multiple projects in his kitty including Mirzapur, Sacred Games, Mimi, and Newton among others, was felicitated in Delhi in the presence of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, who expressed his gratitude.

Pankaj who has his an association with the electoral body for a long time was recently honoured with the "national icon" award.

Pankaj Tripathi honoured by Election Commission of India

After the award was conferred on the star, the CEC and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey launched a voter awareness radio series in collaboration with All India Radio. While complimenting the actor, as per Hindustan Times, CEC Rajiv Kumar said that the decision to make him a national icon was done keeping in view his commitment to the cause and wide appeal across the country.

CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar said that the program #MatdataJunction, which will be a combination of information & entertainment, would specifically help address urban apathy & inform the audience about election processes in an interactive communication format#ECI #HarVoterKaApnaStation pic.twitter.com/t4jqPKDuQM — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) October 3, 2022

On the other hand, the award ceremony turned special for the actor who recollected his memories of becoming a first-time voter. The actor mentioned that voting for him brings a sense of respect to the nation. The 46-year-old star even urged all young voters to pro-actively participate in the elections to reflect their democratic choices and make their voices heard.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pankaj Tripathi had two releases this year - Criminal Justice Season 2 and Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga. He will next be seen in OMG 2, alongside Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil. The actor was reportedly working on the much-awaited third season of the Amazon Prime Video drama Mirzapur, which also stars Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Vijay Varma, and Rasika Dugal.

IMAGE: Twitter/@ECISVEEP