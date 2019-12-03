Pankaj Tripathi Reveals Which Scene He Will Never Do, 'no Matter What Money Is Offered'

Pankaj Tripathi who has impressed both viewers and reviewers with his stellar performances in Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Newton, Stree, and many more films & web-series, spoke about one particular scene that he will never do. Talking to a leading publication, Tripathi revealed that he will never take up a project that shows his character portraying fake masculinity. "I will never sell the idea of fake masculinity through my work," Tripathi said.

Gangs of Wasseypur actor revealed that he is 'completely against portraying a man who is told that ‘kyun ladkiyon ki tarah ro raha hai or mard ko dard nahi hota’. Even when it comes to playing a bad guy, I’m fine with it, but if you ask me to do a scene which involves child abuse, I’ll never do it no matter what money is offered to me," he was quoted by a leading newspaper.

He said that he is 'silently working on the changes' that he wants to see in the society through his films. Since childhood, we all have been told that ‘boys don’t cry’. Thus, every kid feels that crying is a girly thing to do and that’s wrong. Men, too, are human and we, too, feel like crying. Cinema ko entertainment ki tarah dekhna chahiye, kisi andolan ki tarah nahi, but somewhere the thought impacts the audience, which in turn creates a mindset — good or bad. So, I want to be a responsible entertainer who can seamlessly inject positive thoughts in people’s mind,” Pankaj Tripathi was quoted saying on the issue.

His Next projects

His other projects include "Shakeela" biopic, web-series "Mirzapur" Season 2, "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai". "I also have 'Panga' with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. She is a friend and we have decided that I will always act in her films. I don't know what role I have in this film but I have to keep aside a week to ten days." The actor has worked with Tiwari on both her films "Nil Battey Sannata" and "Bareilly Ki Barfi".

