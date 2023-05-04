Pankaj Tripathi Shares BTS Video From Set Of Upcoming Film Main Atal Hoon

Bollywood star Pankaj Tripathi is currently working on the biopic of Indian politician Atal Bihari Vajpayee, titled Main Atal Hoon. The film is set to begin soon. The actor took to social media to reveal how he is gearing up to play the role of the former Indian Prime Minister.

In the video shared on Instagram, Pankaj is seen holding a script in his hand while being engrossed in the character. The clip starts with a close-up shot of his lower body and slowly reveals his look. Main Atal Hoon’s crew members can also be seen in the background as they work with cameras and lights. Pankaj shared a quote from Atal, originally in Hindi, “‘Be human, though not only by name, face or form but by intelligence, heart, governance and knowledge. - Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee.’ Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji forged the definition of being human, and made it the language of humanity.” He added a key detail in the caption, “Main Atal Hoon shooting commences soon! In cinemas December 2023”. Check out Pankaj Tripathi’s clip below.

More on Main Atal Hoon

Main Atal Hoon is a biopic based on the former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who led a multi-paradigmatic life as a politician, leader, philanthropist, poet and statesman. Pankaj Tripathi’s role as the leader has led the film to become one of the most anticipated projects in Bollywood. However, more details for the upcoming film are yet to be announced.



The film is being directed by Ravi Jadhav, who is a National Award winner. While it’s been written by Utkarsh Naithani, the music for the film will be composed by the duo Salim-Sulaiman with Sameer penning the lyrics. Coming from Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee biopic will be produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, and Kamlesh Bhanushali.