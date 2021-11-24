Pankaj Tripathi Signs Next Film After OMG 2, To Be The Lead In 'Sherdil'; Details Inside

After a long struggle in the entertainment industry, things have started working for Pankaj Tripathi. The actor, who was often cast in supporting roles or played characters much older than his age, is now being cast in the lead role. He recently wrapped up the shoot of the much-awaited sequel OMG 2 with Akshay Kumar and has begun working on his next big project.

Pankaj Tripathi is set to star in the upcoming film Sherdil. The movie is being helmed by Srijit Mukherji and will have the actor in the lead role. Tripathi will be accompanied by Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta, playing pivotal roles. The film's shoot initially began in 2020 but was shelved owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the film's shoot is resumed now, the cast and crew are supercharged to hit it off.

Pankaj Tripathi on working with Srijit Mukherji

Pankaj Tripathi confirmed he is thrilled to be working with filmmaker Srijit Mukherji. The actor asserted he jumped on the idea of Sherdil when it was offered to him. Talking about the film's script, the actor claimed it is beautifully written and he has complete trust in the director.

He said, "Srijit is a fabulous director. He needs no introduction. His work speaks for itself. When Sherdil was offered to me, I jumped on the idea. The story has a definite chatacter in itself." the actor added, "It is a beautifully written script and I trust Srijit to bring each character to life convincingly. That's his USP."

The director also had the same views about working with the Mirzapur actor. He called Pankaj Tripathi one of the finest actors in the country and claimed to have him on board itself was "half the battle won." The director revealed Tripathi is always excited to try his hands on new projects and also accordingly improvises whenever needed. The upcoming film is being bankrolled together by Reliance Entertainment and T-Series.

Details about OMG 2

Pankaj Tripathi upcoming film OMG 2 is one of the most awaited sequels of the 2012 comedy-drama OMG: Oh My God!. The film starred Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar and revolved around the superstitious beliefs of society. The film was wholeheartedly accepted by the viewers and is cherished to date. The upcoming film will also see Akshay Kumar starring alongside Pankaj Tripathi.

(Image: PR)