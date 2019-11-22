Bollywood Celebrities Seem To Be Rocking The Pantsuit Trend

Pant-suits seem to be very much in trend right now. It gives a whole different ‘boss lady’ vibe. Here are five Bollywood actors who have slayed the pantsuit look:

Parineeti Chopra

(Image courtesy: Parineeti Chopra on Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra has sported the pant-suit look on a number of occasions. She has styled them in every colour and in every way. In the above picture, she has used a statement belt to break the monotony of the navy blue pantsuit. She kept her hairstyle simple in wavy locks.

Karisma Kapoor

(Image courtesy: Karisma Kapoor on Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor was in Delhi a few days ago to celebrate the birthday of one her close friends. The actor was sporting a black pant-suit with gold bird motifs all over it. She paired her outfit with black heels and golden hoops. She went for green metallic eyeshadows and nude lips giving her whole outfit a very glamorous vibe.

Janhvi Kapoor

(Image courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram)

Although a newbie in Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor already seems to have her fashion game on point. The actor sported a bubblegum-pink pant-suit in the above picture which had a unique neckline. Her hair was pinned to one side giving her look a very retro vibe. The makeup and the accessories further seem to be complementing the retro look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

(Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas sported a shiny black pantsuit with silver thin stripes. She accessorised her look with a statement pendant piece with matching earrings. Her hair was pinned to one side in wavy locks. She added a pop of colour to her outfit with red lipstick.

Deepika Padukone

(Image courtesy: Deepika Padukone on Instagram)

Deepika Padukone is also considered to be one of the trendsetters in fashion. For the Cannes Film Festival in 2018, Deepika wore this edgy purple pant-suit by Mao. The pants had a bell-bottom style which seemed to accentuate the actor’s long stature. She gelled her hair in a sleek side parting and accessorised her look with statement jewellery and nude makeup.

