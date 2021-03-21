Paparazzi Ask Fardeen To Pose, Actor Says, 'What Picture Will You Take With A Mask?'

Fardeen Khan, who recently hit headlines for his major body transformation, was spotted outside Aalim Hakim hair salon in Mumbai on Sunday. Paparazzi who were stationed outside requested Fardeen to pose for the cameras but the actor refused.

In a polite manner, Fardeen told the photographers, "Please tell me what picture you will take with a mask." Khan looked fab in his blue denims and white pants. A fan wrote in the comments section, "The way he transformed his body and weighs remarkable." Another said, "Excellent response."

Back in December 2020, Fardeen Khan was spotted outside casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s office in Mumbai. During this outing, Fardeen Khan’s transformation was visible. The Heyy Babyy actor seemed to have shed plenty of kilos. This outing even sparked rumours that Fardeen Khan might soon make his comeback in Bollywood.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, talking about his weight loss journey the Bollywood actor said that he wanted to reclaim himself and not just work on his looks but on his energy levels. After the weight loss transformation, Fardeen Khan said that he feels like he is 25-year-old once again. He added that he feels motivated to work again and is happy and feels great.

Fardeen Khan marked his Bollywood debut with the 1998 film, Prem Aggan. He even won the Filmfare best debut award for the same. He and Urmila Matondkar’s film Jungle directed by Ram Gopal Varma helped him progress his career in the industry. Fardeen then starred in a few rom coms like Heyy Babyy, All the Best: Fun Begins, and Life Partner. His last film was the 2010 film, Dulha Mil Gaya.