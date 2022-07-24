On Parents Day, the makers of the forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha have dropped an intriguing poster featuring actors Mona Singh and the child playing Aamir Khan's character. The day is celebrated in different parts of the world as a special day to honour parents and their contributions to the upbringing of their children. It is also observed as an annual event that celebrates the importance of parents in children's lives.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a man of substance and the story of the film revolves around a mother who teaches her son to look at silver linings when nothing makes sense. Mona Singh will be essaying the role of the titular character's mother and on Sunday, the makers unveiled a fresh poster of Mona Singh and Ahmad Ibn Umar (who plays Laal Singh Chaddha as a kid) in order to mark Parents Day. Have a look:

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "From giving us our favourite bedtime Kahaniyaan, to always uplifting our spirits, from providing us with the best to expecting the least, our parents have been our superheroes. Celebrating them today and every day. #HappyParentsDay". The pic saw Mona Singh aka Mrs Chaddha and Ahmad Ibn Umar aka Laal Singh Chaddha posing with smiles as the latter is seen holding a balloon in his left hand. Mona Singh also shared the poster on her Instagram space and wrote, "Nobody on earth can ever love u more than ur own parents #happyparentsday (sic)".

More on Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year which will star Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. The film is the remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 classic film Forrest Gump, which took the entertainment industry by storm on its arrival. The film was based on Hanks' character, who was a man with a low IQ, and the story recounts the events of his life, including the times he found himself in the midst of important historical events. The film will also see Naga Chaitanya, Manav Vij and Aaryaa Sharma in pivotal roles and is all set for its theatrical release on August 11.