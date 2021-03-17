Paresh Rawal calls PM Modi 'Smart Man' with dig at Congress on New Parliament building

Paresh Rawal has always been vocal about expressing his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Not just joining the Bharatiya Janata Party and serving as a Member of Parliament for one term, the veteran actor continues to support and praise the leader. In his latest, he took a dig at Congress distancing itself from the decisions and plans of the Prime Minister, while joking about it in reference to the new Parliament building.

Paresh Rawal praises PM Modi, takes dig at Congress

Paresh Rawal took to Twitter and wrote that the Congress party 'never' went to meet President Ram Nath Kovind when he took over the important position. He added that the leaders of the party had similarly 'not visited the War Memorial' to pay their respects, referring to its inauguration in Delhi by PM Modi in 2019. The Hera Pheri star also mentioned the Statue of Unity in Gujarat as one of the other initiatives of PM Modi, that ‘Congressis’ had distanced themselves from.

He concluded his statement by calling Modi a ‘Smart Man’, referring to the construction of the new Parliament building and PM laying the foundation stone late last year.

Paresh Rawal’s dig was about the Congress’ reducing clout in the Parliament, and jokingly hoping that their distancing gestures to the PM's initiatives would soon result in a nil representation for Congress.

Recently, when the actor had taken the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, he had conveyed his gratitude to PM Modi then too. Previously, he has appreciated the efforts of the leader in the COVID-19 management. in the country.

V for vaccines. ! Thanks to All the Doctors and Nurses and the front line Health care workers and The Scientists. ðŸ™Thanks @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/UC9BSWz0XF — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 9, 2021

He has also conveyed his interest in playing the Prime Minister in his biopic.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Paresh Rawal, who was last seen in Coolie No 1, will next feature in Hungama 2. He will be reprising his popular character Radheshyam Tiwari in the Priyadarshan comedy. The movie stars Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhash in the lead.