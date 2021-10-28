Paresh Rawal 'sick & Tired' Of Baburao Image From 'Hera Pheri'; 'wants To Get Rid Of It'

Paresh Rawal has been one of the acclaimed actors of the film industry for close to four decades now. The veteran actor began his career with numerous negative roles, and played dramatic characters over the years. However, for a section of audience his comic roles are the most memorable.

The Hera Pheri franchise, in particular, has been one of the favourites for many fans. His much-loved character Baburao has been a part of numerous memes over the years. However, the actor recently opened up aboout his character and said that he is now 'sick and tired' of his image of Baburao.

Paresh Rawal 'tired' of his image in Hera Pheri

Paresh Rawal was asked about his characters and their dialogues and expressions like in Hera Pheri going viral and sparking memes and videos, in an interview with The Quint. The actor shared he was 'sick and tired' of it. He then shared that they were doing 'hoshiyari' (over-smartness) during the making of the second installment, Phir Hera Pheri and that it 'did not work.' The 71-year-old then added that only one member of the cast was working very earnestly on the movie, and that was Suniel Shetty. Rawal then said that his co-star did not want to prove anything so he was standing out, while the others were involved in 'gandagi' (mess). He shared that such characters required a kind of 'innocence'. The National Award winner said that he would like to get rid of that image.

Agreed! Even we didn’t know back then what a film we were making, each scene better than the other. Specially love this one : dhoti 😂😂 Genius of Priyan sir and epic dialogues by late Neeraj Vora. pic.twitter.com/mzU3xq2sKx — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 31, 2021

The first Hera Pheri, directed by Priyadarshan, featured Paresh Rawal, alongside Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. Baburao plays the role of illiterate and alcoholic landlord, who gets the other two as his tenants. Amid their financial troubles, it traces how a 'wrong number' leads them to a kidnapping case in hilarious circumstances. The movie released in 2000 and is considered a classic to date.

The second installment released in 2005, and was a success, though not on the same level as 'Hera Pheri'.

Paresh Rawal will next be seen in the Hum Do Hamare Do. He is paired alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, and the romantic comedy movie also stars Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon.