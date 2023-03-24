Parineeta Director Pradeep Sarkar Dies; Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee Offer Condolences

Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, 67, died on Friday (March 24). He passed away at the Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra, Mumbai. He had viral fever on March 22. After administering some medicines his fever subsided but not completely. He was rushed to the hospital, his wife Panchali told PTI. "By the time we reached the hospital, his vitals started dropping. He was put on a ventilator in the ICU and was diagnosed with pneumonia. The infection attacked his lungs," the director's wife said.

Neetu Chandra offered her condolences in a tweet which read, "Very sad to know about our dearest director @pradeepsrkar dada. I started my career with him. He had an aesthetic talent to make his films look larger than life. From #Parineeta #lagachunrimeindaag to a no. Of movies. Dada, you will be be missed. #RestInPeace 🙏😔 @SrBachchan." She also shared the details of his funeral.

Very sad to know about our dearest director @pradeepsrkar dada. I started my career with him. He had an aesthetic talent to make his films look larger than life. From #Parineeta#lagachunrimeindaag to a no. Of movies. Dada, you will be be missed. #RestInPeace 🙏😔 @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/TDxUOP2quG — Nitu Chandra Srivastava (@nituchandra) March 24, 2023

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and penned an emotional note after Pradeep Sarkar's demise. He wrote, "The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, ‘Dada’ to some of us is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences . My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada (sic)."

My deepest condolences 💐. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 24, 2023

Hansal Mehta tweeted, "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP."

Manoj Bajpayee also offered his condolences and wrote, "Ohh! That’s so shocking! Rest in peace Dada!!🙏."

Rest in peace Dada!!🙏 https://t.co/wOCqOlVd5Z — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) March 24, 2023

The filmmaker's funeral will take place at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai at 4 pm today (March 24). Sarkar made his directorial debut with Parineeta in 2005. Some of his other directorial ventures include Laaga Chunari Mein Daag (2007), Lafangey Parindey (2010), Mardaani (2014) and Helicopter Eela (2018).

