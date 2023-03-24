Pradeep Sarkar, Director Of Parineeta And Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Dies Aged 67

Pradeep Sarkar, director of films like Parineeta, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Mardaani, Helicopter Eela and others, died aged 67 in Mumbai. His wife Panchali confirmed the news of his passing to PTI. "He had viral fever on March 22. After administering some medicines his fever subsided but not completely. He was rushed to the hospital, his wife said.

"By the time we reached the hospital, his vitals started dropping. He was put on a ventilator in the ICU and was diagnosed with pneumonia. The infection attacked his lungs. According to doctors, he had many comorbidities which weakened his immunity. His blood pressure was fluctuating. Since COVID-19 hit him in July 2022, he was quite weak," Panchali further shared.

Neetu Chandra, Ajay Devgn, Hansal Mehta, Manoj Bajpayee and other Bollywood celebrities offered their condlolences on social media after Sarkar's passing.

Bollywood remembers Parineeta director Pradeep Sarkar

Ajay Devgn said he is unable to fathom the news about Pradeep Sarkar’s demise. "The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, 'Dada' to some of us, is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada," Devgn wrote.

The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, ‘Dada’ to some of us is still hard to digest.

My deepest condolences 💐. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 24, 2023

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared a picture of the director on Twitter and wrote, "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP."

Responding to Mehta's tweet, actor Manoj Bajpayee said he was shocked. "Ohh! That’s so shocking! Rest in peace Dada!!," he said. Filmmaker Kunal Kohli remembered him as a sweet man. He shared the clip from the song 'Pihu Bole' from the movie "Parineeta" on social media.

Shocked & Sad to hear about Dada Pradeep Sarkar. Really sweet man. Had lovely conversations about cinema with him. RIP Dada. Here’s a song from your film to celebrate you & your cinema https://t.co/cTptVpelnY pic.twitter.com/LmNt1JclTn — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) March 24, 2023

"Shocked and sad to hear about Dada Pradeep Sarkar. Really sweet man. Had lovely conversations about cinema with him. RIP Dada. Here's a song from your film to celebrate you and your cinema," he said in the post.

(With PTI inputs)