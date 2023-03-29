Parineeti Chopra Blushes As Paps Ask Her About Engagement With Raghav Chadha | WATCH

Parineeti Chopra recently made a public appearance amid engagement rumours with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. She was snapped at the Mumbai airport, on Wednesday, where the paps asked her to confirm the news about her engagement. In response, the actress blushed.

Parineeti sported a white T-shirt teamed with black pants and a matching blazer. A photographer asked her, "Ma'am, is the news of your engagement confirmed?" The actress neither confirmed nor denied the news. She blushed and replied, "Bye, Good night." Take a look at the video here:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement rumours

The rumours of Parineeti Chopra getting engaged to Raghav Chadha started doing the rounds on social media after AAP MP Sanjeev Arora congratulated the duo for their "union." He took to his Twitter handle and wished them. He tweeted, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!!" Take a look at the tweet below:

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! pic.twitter.com/3fSWVT4evR — Sanjeev Arora (@MP_SanjeevArora) March 28, 2023

The tweet came after the rumoured couple made their first-ever public appearance last week after they stepped out in the city for a lunch date. Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav have been friends for a long time now. They studied together at the London School of Economics. On the work front, the actress will be seen in Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh.