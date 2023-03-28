Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Dating Rumour: AAP MP's Tweet Sets Social Media Abuzz

Days after Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha was spotted with Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, AAP MP Sanjeev Arora congratulated the duo on their “union”, giving fuel to their dating rumours. Sanjeev took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday (March 28) and wrote, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!” Check out the tweet here:

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! pic.twitter.com/3fSWVT4evR March 28, 2023

Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra Mumbai outing

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra were snapped leaving a restaurant together in Mumbai on Thursday (March 23) afternoon. Soon after the duo stepped out and posed for the shutterbugs, pictures and videos of the two started doing the rounds online. Their outing made netizens speculate over their relationship status.

Parineeti and Raghav, dressed in casual outfits, were seen stepping outside a restaurant in Mumbai and boarding the same car. Raghav was seen wearing a casual shirt paired with blue denim, meanwhile, Parineeti could be seen sporting an all-black outfit. Later, when the Rajya Sabha MP was asked about the pictures outside Parliament, he told ANI, "Aap mujhse Rajneeti ke sawal kijiye, Parineeti ke nahi. Shaadi karunga to aapko bataunga." (You please ask me questions on politics and not Parineeti. I will let you know when I get married.)

About Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the 2022 film Uunchai, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa and Neena Gupta. She was also seen in the film Code Name: Tiranga in the same year. Parineeti will be soon seen in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila, also starring Diljeet Dosanjh.

About Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha is associated with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party. Raghav is an MP in Rajya Sabha from Punjab. He is one of the youngest members of Parliament. Raghav, 34, was previously an MLA from the Rajendra Nagar assembly constituency in Delhi.