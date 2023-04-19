Parineeti Chopra Blushes As Paps Ask About 'shadi' Amid Wedding Rumours With Raghav Chadha

Amid wedding rumours with AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra was spotted by the paps in Mumbai on Wednesday (Apr 19). The actress was dressed in a black crop top, matching shirt and white pants. She paired her outfit with a pair of black sunglasses.

In the video, paps can be heard asking "Shaadi kab hai Pari ji" (when is the wedding Pari). While Parineeti did not confirm nor deny the wedding rumours, she was seen blushing and smiling at the shutterbugs. See the video here:

On April 18, the actor caught her fans attention after she was spotted wearing a silver band around her ring finger. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha haven't confirmed their relationship yet. However, in a recent interview, the actor broke her silence on her relationship and said, " "There is a thin line between the media discussing my life and sometimes crossing the line by being too personal or disrespectful. If that happens, I will clarify if there are any misconceptions. If it is not necessary to clarify, I won't."

More about Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s rumoured relationship

The rumours around Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s relationship started after they were snapped outside a restaurant in Mumbai. Days later, Parineeti and the AAP leader were spotted together at the Delhi airport. They avoided the paparazzi and Parineeti hurriedly entered the car.

Their relationship status got a confirmation of sorts when Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora took to his Twitter handle to publicly congratulate the pair on their alleged 'union'. As per the reports, Parineeti and Raghav have been friends for a long time now. They went to the London School of Economics together.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra last worked in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Uunchai. She has completed filming on Chamkila in which she will play the role of Amarjot Kaur. The actress is currently filming for Capsule Gill co-starring Akshay Kumar, more details on which are yet to be announced.