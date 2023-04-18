Parineeti Chopra Finally Breaks Silence On Marriage Rumours With Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra has finally commented on the ongoing rumours circulating about her relationship status with Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha. This comes after a prolonged period of silence and unclear and indirect comments by both parties on their alleged relationship and marriage rumours. Parineeti and Raghav have been romantically linked lately, post multiple spottings of the alleged couple in Delhi and Mumbai.

Parineeti Chopra on marriage rumours with Raghav Chadha

In an interview with Lifestyle Asia, Parineeti Chopra finally commented on rumours of her dating politician Raghav Chadha. Sharing her stance on the media's interest in her relationship status, she shared that there was a thin line between the media wanting to discuss her life as opposed to the media crossing the line. Parineeti also clarified that she will only speak on her relationship rumours when she deems fit.

The actress also stated that if "not necessary", she would not be found commenting on the topic any further. "There is a thin line between the media discussing my life and sometimes crossing the line by being too personal or disrespectful. If that happens, I will clarify if there are any misconceptions. If it is not necessary to clarify, I won't," the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress was quoted as saying.

Parineeti-Raghav's alleged relationship timeline



Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha sparked relationship rumours when they were first spotted in Mumbai, late in March. This was followed by their sightings on three more occasions. The relationship status got a confirmation of sorts when Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora took to his Twitter handle to publicly congratulate the pair on their alleged 'union'. Additionally, when Raghav was asked about Parineeti outside the parliament, the young MP had a tongue-in-cheek response.

He said, "Aap mujhse Rajneeti ke sawal kijiye, Parineeti ke nahi. Shaadi karunga to aapko bataunga" (Kindly ask me questions regarding politics and not Parineeti, I will inform everybody when I decide to get married). Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Uunchai. She has completed filming on Chamkila in which she will play the role of Amarjot Kaur. Parineeti is currently filming for Capsule Gill co-starring Akshay Kumar, more details on which are yet to be announced.

